Where is Rajah McQueen? Cleveland mom disappeared in 2021; family begs for tips

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of missing woman Rajah McQueen is desperate to know what happened to her.

Two years later, her disappearance is still a mystery.

“I just want to say we want Rajah home,” said Qiana Hazzard, McQueen’s sister.

The mother of two was last seen June 26, 2021.

Police say McQueen was spotted in the passenger seat of her 2018 Nissan Sentra near 131st and Harvard Road.

But it’s not clear who was driving the car.

Just a few hours later, surveillance cameras showed her car again.

This time the vehicle was damaged, with bullet holes, missing hubcaps, and no license plate.

“It’s unbelievable she would never be gone this long without communicating with me, her sisters,” said McQueen’s sister Shamir.

“Our mom has stage 4 cancer. You don’t think she would call her mom?”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Rajah McQueen or her missing car.

Crimestoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward.

