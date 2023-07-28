19 Sports: NFL preseason awards predictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL season is just over a month away from kicking off, and the time to speculate who will be taking home season awards naturally comes with it.

Our 19 Sports team gives you their opinions on who will win some of the official (and non-official) awards heading into the year.

NFL MVP:

Leah: Patrick Mahomes because he’s him (best quarterback in the league).

Chris: Deshaun Watson because he’s worth every penny.

Mark: Joe Burrow because he’s Joe Burrow.

Intern Steve: Jalen Hurts because the NFC will give him platform to be dominant.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

Leah: Bijan Robinson because he looks great in training camp.

Chris: Jaxon Smith-Njigba because of single coverage opportunities playing with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Mark: Bijan Robinson because of enormous volume meeting immense talent.

Intern Steve: C.J. Stroud because he is the best pure passer in the draft.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

Leah: Will Anderson because he’s the trendy pick.

Chris: Jalen Carter because he makes NFC Champions even stronger.

Mark: Will Anderson because Leah is smart.

Intern Steve: Jack Campbell because he is a tackling machine; will have 100 tackles rookie year.

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Leah: Kevin Stefanski because I believe Deshaun will have a great year.

Chris: Arthur Smith because he takes Atlanta from worst to first in NFC South

Mark: Zac Taylor because the Bengals will have a massive year.

Intern Steve: Sean Payton because he revives Denver to the playoffs.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Leah: Breece Hall because he’s a great player who had a rookie year cut short.

Chris: Justin Fields because the only way is up from 3-14.

Mark: Damar Hamlin because for obvious reasons

Intern Steve: Damar Hamlin because it’s the obvious choice.

BIGGEST SURPRISE PLAYER:

Leah: Melvin Gordon because of the system he’s in.

Chris: Donovan Peoples-Jones because he has potential to be WR1.

Mark: Alexander Mattison because he gets the full season to start (RIGHT NOW).

Intern Steve: Grant Delpit because he will become a top 20 safety in the league.

BIGGEST UNDERACHIEVING PLAYER:

Leah: Brock Purdy because of the uncertainty at quarterback in San Francisco.

Chris: Aaron Rodgers because that experiment will not work.

Mark: Justin Fields because there is concern about passing ability.

Intern Steve: Tua Tagovailoa because media hypes him up; concerned he won’t make it another season.

