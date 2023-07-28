2 Akron senior citizens caught in crossfire of drive-by shootings in less than a month

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second time in less than a month an Akron senior citizen was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

It started out as a regular Tuesday night for a 72-year-old Akron woman. She was lying in bed at around 10 p.m. when she was startled by the sound of gunshots.

“Akron 911, what’s the location of your emergency?” a 911 dispatcher asked.

“I just got shot,” the elderly woman replied.

“You were shot?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, somebody shot through the window, but I don’t have no enemies or anything,” the woman said. “I don’t know what they was shooting at but I was upstairs in my bedroom window.”

The elderly woman was in the upstairs bedroom of her home here on Alexander Avenue in Akron. Shortly after she heard the gunfire, she realized she had been shot in the lower back.

Akron police said a witness saw a car speeding down Alexander Avenue and shooting at another car.

This is the second drive-by shooting where an innocent elderly person was accidentally hit. Less than a month ago an 80-year-old pastor was changing a tire in a driveway on Lovers Lane when he was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting and shot in the heel.

“Four boys was in a red car, red SUV,” the pastor’s wife told police. “Then they drove right there, and I was looking I didn’t think nothing about it and then I reached in my car to get something and pop, pop, pop, and then I fell in the car and they came around here shooting at the house I guess I don’t know what they was shooting at.”

19 News obtained doorbell camera video of those suspects in a red chevy trailblazer, but police have not made any arrests or identified the suspects in either incident yet.

“Akron 911 what’s the location of your emergency?”

“The emergency is at my sister’s house but I’m at my house,” the victim’s brother said. “My sister’s been shot. Somebody shot through her window. She lives alone.”

Akron police said in this most recent incident they have not been able to find anyone with doorbell cameras, but next week on August 5th the city will be distributing some Ring doorbell cameras to some residents in the areas with the most crime.

Police asked If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective Bureau, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

