3 injured following Avon Lake motorcycle crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake police say three people were injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Lake Road near Forest Hill Drive.

Officers say witnesses reported a Harley Davidson rear-ending a Kia Forte, which ejected the motorcyclist.

The crash sent the Kia off the roadway, where police say it struck a telephone pole.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries, according to police, and is being treated at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

The occupants of the Kia, a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

Officers say the motorcycle is suspected to have been speeding ahead of the crash, which remains under investigation.

