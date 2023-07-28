Akron General opens new food pantry in Women’s Health Center

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron General Hospital’s newest food pantry location in their Women’s Health Center aims to help patients eat healthy, even during pregnancy.

“Access to those whole foods and a diet that’s high in fruits and vegetables during pregnancy is vital,” said Dr. Jennifer Savitsky with Akron General Obstetrics and Gynecology.

As opposed to a typical pantry setup, the variety of canned fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, whole grains and snacks are available to those who request them while consulting a health professional at the Women’s Health Center.

“In medicine these days, we’re realizing that these types of health related social needs like food insecurity, that impact the care that we deliver,” Dr. Savistky said.

Many of the patients at the center are pregnant—a time where healthy food habits are crucial. “It’s vital to the health of the pregnant patient, it’s vital to the health of that developing baby, and it really carries on throughout that baby’s entire lifespan,” the gynecologist said.

The pantry also serves as a means to address food insecurity in the city: “It’s faster and cheaper to get fast food than it is to get whole foods...Food insecurity in Summit County is about 13 percent.”

A few weeks in, organizers say only around 20 people have used the food pantry. While not many, they explain it’s to be expected, in part due to the stigma associated with visiting a pantry.

“They’re scared, and they’re embarrassed and they should not be,” said food pantry coordinator for Akron General Morgan Stocker. “As more people are trained on taking people down to the pantry that number will grow even more.”

The new pantry was made possibly via an Ohio Department of Medicaid grant, and will remain fully funded through 2025. Organizers hope it can continue in operation for longer.

“We would love to see something like this be recreated in other facilities in our system,” Dr. Savistky said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.