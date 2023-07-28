Amherst K-9 sniffs out drugs hidden in ‘altered area’ of vehicle
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Amherst Police, officers recently seized drugs and money during a traffic stop with help from man’s best friend.
While officers were searching the vehicle with their K-9 officer the dog alerted them there were drugs present in an “altered area” of the vehicle.
Police said they located numerous drug-related items as well as plastic baggies.
$450.00 in cash was seized from the driver.
That driver was arrested and charged with several drug offenses.
