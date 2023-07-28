2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Boston Heights police chief arrested in Florida, accused of assaulting homeless man

Boston Heights Police Chief Chad McArdle was arrested Friday after police say he assaulted a...
Boston Heights Police Chief Chad McArdle was arrested Friday after police say he assaulted a homeless man.(Source: Monroe County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (WOIO) - The chief of Boston Heights police was arrested early Friday in Key West, Fla. after police say he assaulted a homeless man.

Records show Chad McArdle, 40, was arrested and booked in the Monroe County Jail on a battery charge.

According to a Key West police report, officers were called out around 1 a.m. after a taxi driver reported a man banging on his door asking for help.

The taxi driver said the man, later identified as McArdle, was lying on the sidewalk in tears after claiming someone stabbed him in the face and chest.

Officers found McArdle when they arrived, according to the report, but did not locate any stabbing wounds.

The report described McArdle as wearing no shoes or shirt, and said he had scratches on his face and forearm.

McArdle told police two men pushed and dragged him into a vehicle outside a bar, and then stabbed him with a stick once he was in the car, according to the report.

McArdle said he later grabbed the stick and stabbed one of the men in the throat. “McArdle said that male was probably dead now,” the officer wrote in the report.

He said the fight went from the vehicle to an alley, according to the report, but could not describe how he got away.

Police said paramedics could not locate injuries on McArdle once they arrived, and his statements were contradictory. Video camera surveillance could not confirm his report.

According to the report, officers checked out the alley where McArdle said he’d fought and located a homeless man there who said he’d been beaten up.

The homeless man told police he was kicked in the back by an unknown man, who he later identified as McArdle.

Officers arrested McArdle, and he is due in court on Aug. 17 for arraignment, records show.

19 News has reached out to the village of Boston Heights for a comment. This story will be updated when we hear back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

South Euclid installs AED’s in parks, need 911 call to unlock
South Euclid installs AED’s in parks, need 911 call to unlock
Strongsville boy dies after being struck by car
Strongsville boy dies after being struck by car
Geauga County pastor sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughters
Geauga County pastor sentenced to 2 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughters
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors