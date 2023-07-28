Boston Heights police chief arrested in Florida, accused of assaulting homeless man

KEY WEST, Fla. (WOIO) - The chief of Boston Heights police was arrested early Friday in Key West, Fla. after police say he assaulted a homeless man.

Records show Chad McArdle, 40, was arrested and booked in the Monroe County Jail on a battery charge.

According to a Key West police report, officers were called out around 1 a.m. after a taxi driver reported a man banging on his door asking for help.

The taxi driver said the man, later identified as McArdle, was lying on the sidewalk in tears after claiming someone stabbed him in the face and chest.

Officers found McArdle when they arrived, according to the report, but did not locate any stabbing wounds.

The report described McArdle as wearing no shoes or shirt, and said he had scratches on his face and forearm.

McArdle told police two men pushed and dragged him into a vehicle outside a bar, and then stabbed him with a stick once he was in the car, according to the report.

McArdle said he later grabbed the stick and stabbed one of the men in the throat. “McArdle said that male was probably dead now,” the officer wrote in the report.

He said the fight went from the vehicle to an alley, according to the report, but could not describe how he got away.

Police said paramedics could not locate injuries on McArdle once they arrived, and his statements were contradictory. Video camera surveillance could not confirm his report.

According to the report, officers checked out the alley where McArdle said he’d fought and located a homeless man there who said he’d been beaten up.

The homeless man told police he was kicked in the back by an unknown man, who he later identified as McArdle.

Officers arrested McArdle, and he is due in court on Aug. 17 for arraignment, records show.

19 News has reached out to the village of Boston Heights for a comment. This story will be updated when we hear back.

