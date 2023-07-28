Browns safety Juan Thornhill: ‘We all take pride’ in red zone defense
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns worked on red zone defense Friday, their first day in pads, and Juan Thornhill liked what the defense did.
Thornhill talked at Browns training camp in West Virginia.
The Browns will remain there through the weekend, then return to Berea Tuesday for one practice before Thursday’s Hall of Fame game against the Jets.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.