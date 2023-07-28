2 Strong 4 Bullies
Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy that was stuck in culvert

Deputies rescued a puppy that was stuck in a culvert on Wednesday, and it was caught on camera. (WEAU, DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WEAU staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A group of deputies came to the rescue of a puppy in Elk Mound, Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded Wednesday just before noon to a call asking for help rescuing the puppy from a culvert.

After the first deputy on scene, Sam Miller, couldn’t get the puppy out with the tools he had, Sergeant Rich Day and trainee Deputy Adam Philips fetched a catch pole for him to use.

After a little bit of maneuvering, Miller was able to grab the puppy’s leg with the catch pole and pull it out to safety.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

