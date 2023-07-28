Cleveland family answers, justice after mother of 8 was found in plastic storage box

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An emotional tribute to a Cleveland mother whose remains were found nearly a year after she disappeared.

The remains of 41-year-old Tyresha Little, a mother of eight, were discovered in a plastic storage box, behind an abandoned home in the 3700 block of East 129th Street. A tip to police led them to the backyard of the home last Thursday.

Tyresha’s mother Wanda Little of Cleveland sang a verse of the last song she sang with her daughter, as family and friends gathered for a vigil of sorts. The lyrics to the song, ironically sounded like a premonition of sorts, with words that included, not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

Friends and loved ones, including five of Tyresha’s eight children gathered outside of the abandoned home on to pay tribute to Tyresha’s life. For her family, this was like sacred ground. The 41-year-old’s body was recovered last Thursday in a plastic storage bin near a bunch of garbage piled up in the backyard. A daughter, mother, grandmother heartlessly discarded by someone, as if her life could just be thrown away. But, her family says she left a loving legacy of kindness that will carry on.

“My daughter she was a very, very loving heart. She would give you the shit off of her back. She did have a drug background, but she had been clean for two years,” Wanda Little said.

Tyresha’s oldest daughter, Tajainea Little, says her mother was her best friend in life. Tyresha’s children her proudest accomplishment according to her daughter, “If anything she loved her kids, their was nothing else that came before her kids.”

That’s why Tajainea Little tells 19 News she was hurt by what she says a Cleveland Police Detective told her when her mother was first reported missing, “The very first thing they told me is she’s probably just off somewhere getting high, on a binge, and kept asking was it normal. I kept repeating no, no.”

Now her family is determined to get answers about exactly what happened to Tyresha since her disappearance on August 30 of last year. They also promised they will see her again one day, “This was me letting her go from this place,” her daughter Tajainea said.

Then, the group of at least 30 people released balloons into the sky chanting, “We love you, we’ll see you on the other side. Justice for Tyresha.”

19 News did reach out to the City of Cleveland regarding the family’s concerns suggesting that not every missing person’s case is treated equally, when 19 News interviewed the detective on the case he said, this case was special to him, he has worked on it for nearly a year. But, he also said every missing person’s case is important, and he will continue to work tirelessly to get answers for Tyresha’s family, including how and when the Cleveland mother died.

A$2500 dollar reward is still available through Crime Stoppers for anyone who provides a tip that could help determine how Tyresha Little died. You can call 1-800-25-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

