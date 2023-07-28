2 Strong 4 Bullies
Erie County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9 Max

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office was saddened to announce on July 27 that their beloved K-9 Max crossed the rainbow bridge.

Max was “a loyal and faithful partner” to Dep. Dan Orzech in service from 2015 through his retirement 2021.

ECSO said Max was trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

He then spent his golden years living with Orzech and his family permanently.

“Special thanks to NOAH Pet Clinic, Groff Funeral Homes and Crematory, and the Perkins Township Police Department for their very compassionate assistance,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Max was a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed!”

