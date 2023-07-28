Family of missing 74-year-old Brook Park veteran needs help finding him

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a missing Brook Park man is asking for your help in locating the former U.S. Marine who went missing Wednesday.

The family said Timothy Guzzo has mental health issues, severe COPD, has been off his medication, and is most likely confused.

Timothy received a letter for jury duty and was so worried about it that they think he drove downtown but the Justice Center has no record of him checking in.

According to the family, he has not driven out of his neighborhood in Brook Park for three years.

Timothy stands 6 foot 4, weighs 165 lbs, and has brown eyes.

He drives a 2000 Buick LeSabre Dark Blue/Green with license plate # EOZ1946.

If you have any information about Mr. Guzzo please call or text 1-440-821-0445 or contact police.

