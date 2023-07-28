Gates Mills has its eyes on drivers traveling down Mayfield Road

GATES MILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Gates Mills in eastern Cuyahoga County has its eyes on you. After a two-year traffic study, the city has installed one traffic camera with another one coming soon.

“We realized we had a problem on Mayfield Road,” said Lt. Mike Pollutro of the Gates Mills Police Department. “It’s a dangerous stretch of roadway. We’ve had many crashes out there, one of our officers was hit making a traffic stop on there where she was out for two years.”

The trial period started on July 5th and ticketing for real will begin August 5th. Tickets range from $130 to $300 in the 45-mile-per-hour zone.

“Traditional traffic enforcement could be challenging for the officers, no places to sit, there’s no cut-throughs, turn-rounds, things like that,” said Lt. Pollutro.. “So we started looking at other options and technology is constantly changing and we looked at this option here,”

The cameras will watch the 15,000 cars that travel down the 2 1/2 mile stretch of Mayfield Road.

“Not everyone’s going to be happy, we understand that, getting a ticket in the mail, but for the most part, residents are very supportive of it,” said Lt. Pollutro. “We are in this for safety, for the motoring public, our officers, This is going to free up us, the officers, to be on our sides streets which is where our residents really want us.”

Since the signs and camera have gone up, speeds have down, speeders going from about four percent of the cars on Mayfield to about three since the trail period began.

