Geauga County pastor sentenced for sexual crimes against minors

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Thompson Township pastor was sentenced to two years in prison Friday morning for several sexual crimes against juveniles.

Dennis Laferty plead guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition June 22.

Laferty, 37, was indicted following an investigation by detectives into allegations of sexual abuse involving minors between Nov. 30 2019 and Jan. 30.

Laferty was the pastor at the Thompson United Methodist Church.

According to the Thompson United Methodist Church Admin Council, Laferty has since been suspended as pastor.

Laferty will register as a tier two sex pffender.

