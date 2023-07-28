Lakewood apartment tenants still waiting on AC through heatwave

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - For weeks, residents at the Lakewood Center North Apartments have gone without air conditioning, enduring the heatwave without any relief at home.

People living there say the management company sent a mass email Friday, saying the computer board needed to fix the AC was in Canada.

“They did send an email out at 9:00 a.m. this morning informing us they have chartered a jet; they are going to go to Quebec to pick up the part and then bring it back here to the United States and install it,” said resident Tony Prusak.

But as for when the piece will actually be in Cleveland and when the air comes back on, that is still unclear.

Many tenants are looking for some compensation after two weeks in the heat and seemingly no clear end in sight.

Management organized a free smoothie truck for residents throughout Friday afternoon, but many are looking for financial compensation.

“They have indicated that there will be some type of financial abatement of rent; I don’t know what that number is; they have not given that to us, but I think that’s very fair, 14 days without any air in the major heat wave we’re having,” said Prusak.

Other frustrated residents are choosing to sleep elsewhere, even outside.

Kaitlyn Jones says her apartment is 86 degrees, and she sleeps on a friend’s balcony a few floors down instead of her home.

“These apartments are supposed to be luxury apartments, and it doesn’t feel very luxurious,” said Jones. “I told my coworkers at work about it {the smoothie truck}, and they said it gave pizza-party vibes instead of a raise.”

Tenants are also frustrated with a lack of clear communication as the wait on the AC continues.

19 News reached out to Kowit & Company Real Estate for comment but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.