Pickup truck collides with moving CSX train in Richfield County, OSHP says

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The 80-year-old driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck had to be flown to the hospital after colliding with a moving CSX train in Sharon Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Lt. Jason P. Murfield said the crash happened at approximately 1:58 p.m. on July 28 on Settlement East Road just west of Horning Road.

A 2014 Ford pickup driven by the 80-year-old Shelby man with a Mansfield man in the front passenger seat was crossing the tracks when it collided with the moving CSX train, according to Murfield.

The driver was flown to OSU Medical Center in Columbus for treatment, Murfield stated, but the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Murfield said the passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Shelby Fire and EMS, along with Ronk’s Towing, assisted the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene.

Settlement East Road was shut down for “a short duration,” according to Murfield.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

