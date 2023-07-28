Security guard shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood early Friday.
Police confirmed a security guard was shot at West 73rd Street and Lorain Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials say the security guard was transported by private vehicle to the hospital.
Cleveland police say no police officers were involved in the shooting.
