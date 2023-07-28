South Euclid installs AED’s in parks, need 911 call to unlock

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Fire Department announced Friday that the first of three AED’s going into public parks was installed.

Fire officials say the first AED was installed at Bexley Park on the restroom building in the middle of the park.

Victory park and Quarry Park North will both be installing an AED in the next week or two, officials say.

The AED is in a locked cabinet, which can only be unlocked with a call to 911 to get the code to unlock it.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.