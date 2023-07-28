Strongsville boy dies after being struck by car

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville 12-year-old was struck and killed Thursday night on Prospect Road.

Officials say they responded to the 16000 block of Prospect Road for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Strongsville Police say when they arrived, the boy struck was unconscious and not breathing.

Life-saving measures were started immediately by Strongsville EMS.

The boy was transported to Southwest General Hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as Donaven Eskander.

Strongsville police say the incident is still under investigation, but impairment does not seem to be a factor.

