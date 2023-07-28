2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Syndergaard seeks fresh start with Guardians after being traded by Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws during a baseball game...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (43) throws during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is hoping for a fresh start with the Cleveland Guardians.

The pitcher known as “Thor” with a devastating fastball and long, blond hair is looking to get his career back on track after being slowed by injuries in recent years. And the one-time All-Star hopes that starts with Cleveland after the Guardians acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers for shortstop Amed Rosario on Wednesday.

“There’s been a lot of emotions with a balance between a lot of excitement and disappointment in myself,” Syndergaard said before the Guardians’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. “My time with the Dodgers didn’t really go as planned. I didn’t really blossom into the pitcher I wanted to be, but maybe just a fresh start with the Guardians is really all I need to bounce back and just start fresh.”

Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers before the season and posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts before getting sidelined by a blister. He is scheduled to make his Guardians debut against Houston on Monday — his first start since June 7.

Syndergaard arrived in Chicago early Thursday after a redeye flight. He met with manager Terry Francona and pitching coach Carl Willis.

“We told him that we just want to see the best of him,” Francona said. “If we see that, everybody is going to be happy.”

Syndergaard is 58-45 with a 3.65 ERA since debuting with the Mets in 2015. He was an All-Star the following season. The Guardians are his fourth team in two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, left, loses his helmet and Chicago White Sox catcher Seby...
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario reacts after striking out in the ninth inning of a wild card...
Guardians trading Amed Rosario for Dodgers’ Noah Syndergaard, pending medical review
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez makes a funny face after hitting an infield single in the...
Guardians rout Royals as Jose Ramirez stars
Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, is congratulated by Steven Kwan (38) after his home run...
Naylor slugs 2 HRs as the Guardians top the Royals, dealing Zack Greinke his 16th straight road loss