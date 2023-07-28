2 Strong 4 Bullies
Taylor: Joe Burrow to be out for ‘several weeks’ with calf strain

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
By Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media Friday about Joe Burrow’s status following a calf strain suffered during Thursday’s training camp.

Taylor said Burrow will be out for “several weeks.”

When asked again he said, “Several weeks is several weeks.”

Taylor said Burrow has seen the doctors and has been resting up.

When asked how he was doing, Taylor said, “Joe always takes it in stride.”

The coach said Burrow has had more practice days this July than he’s ever had.

“I think he looked great out there yesterday,” Taylor said.

The coach said there was no conversation before yesterday that Burrow was limited.

As far as Burrow wearing a compression sleeve during Thursday’s practice, Taylor said the trainers do everything they can to be precautionary.

Taylor would not say if Burrow would be ready for the season opener on September 10.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a calf muscle strain Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

