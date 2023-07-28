VIDEO: Local attempted bank robber falls from ceiling into recycling bin

HURON, Ohio (WTVG) - Body camera footage captured the moment a man accused of trying to rob a bank fell out of a ceiling and fell into a recycling bin.

Huron Police arrested Tristian Heidl, 27, Wednesday morning for an attempted robbery at a bank on University Drive in Huron, according to the Sandusky Register. He is facing a series of charges including breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

Officers responded to an alarm at the bank and video shows a roof access door over the bank drive-thru open with a backpack fall out. Moments later, the suspect is seen hanging from the roof before he falls into the recycling bin and police take him into custody.

Heidl is being held at the Erie County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.