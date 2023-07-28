2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake firefighters battle apartment fire; 1 taken to hospital

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake firefighters battled a large apartment fire Friday afternoon on East Crossings Place.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at the Cedarwood Condos with employees nearby reporting large smoke clouds.

According to firefighters, adjoining buildings were evacuated.

First responders say one person taken to UH St. John Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

