Westlake nursing home employee credit cards stolen during work

Suspect is accused of stealing from other nursing homes in Northeast Ohio
Police looking for credit card thief
Police looking for credit card thief(Westlake Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several area police departments are looking for a credit card thief after a Westlake nursing home employee had her wallet stolen.

Westlake Police said on July 3 around about 2:40 PM an employee of a nursing home on Detroit Rd called to report that someone had stolen her wallet out of her purse which had been left in an office at the medical facility.

During the investigation, an officer discovered that the credit cards taken with the wallet had already been used several times including at the Walmart in Avon.

Police distributed photos of the suspect using the stolen cards at various stores to neighboring police departments.

According to police, the same female had stolen wallets from nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Toledo and Perkins Township. The thief was identified.

Felony warrants have been issued for the 37-year-old woman she still remains at large

