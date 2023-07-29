Bronny James is back home after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, is back home after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week.
LeBron sent out the positive update on his son Saturday morning via Instagram.
LeBron also tweeted a thank you Thursday morning for the “countless people” who expressed well-wishes after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.
In May, Bronny committed to USC.
He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.
