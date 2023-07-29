2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bronny James is back home after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, is back home after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week.

LeBron sent out the positive update on his son Saturday morning via Instagram.

LeBron also tweeted a thank you Thursday morning for the “countless people” who expressed well-wishes after his son Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday.

In May, Bronny committed to USC.

He wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

