Chagrin Falls mayor considering DORA downtown

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Pretty soon visitors and locals could be able to order a cocktail to go in downtown Chagrin Falls.

The mayor is currently considering creating a designated outdoor refreshment area.

“It’s the party atmosphere when you can hold your drink and wander in a shop and walk around,” said local, Karen Jones.

“Instead of being confined to one area to drink and then go and shop for you to just be able to take it with you, you’d spend more time in the small businesses spending money and supporting shopping local,” said Chagrin Falls resident, Lexi Francis.

Mayor Bill Tomko says the idea was brought to him by the owners of M Italian. 19 News spoke with the restaurant’s general manager, Ryan Cesarow.

“A lot of guests and visitors don’t know Chagrin Falls,” said Cesarow. “I was one of them. I didn’t realize there were so many awesome little shops down there so I think it would be a great idea. If you stop at Jo Jo’s, M Italian, 17 River you take a cocktail on the road you get to walk down Main Street and check it out see the triangle, see the park, a lot of things even the waterfall.”

So, what exactly is a DORA? It allows patrons to buy a drink from one of the designated DORA spots and bring it with them around downtown and into other shops. Right now the mayor is getting input from the community and business owners, but he says a lot of people have concerns.

“As I’m hearing it’s somewhat of a mixed bag between the merchants that think it might help and the merchants that don’t want it so we’re trying to reach a consensus on that before we reach any decision,” said Chagrin Falls Mayor, Bill Tomko.

Kailee Barile social media manager at Glass Asylum thinks it would benefit businesses that don’t serve alcohol too.

“We have so many shops down here in between the restaurants and I know that we would certainly welcome coming in with their DORA drinks to come and shop our gallery that is extensive,” Barile said.

Doras already exist all over Ohio including on Cleveland’s East 4th Street and in downtown Cuyahoga Falls.

“Cuyahoga Falls their front street just introduced DORA I believe a little over a month ago, it’s been doing really well,” Cesarow said. “Visitation and traffic on the street is up and they have a lot of shops just like us so it’s really good for the small business owners. You know it helps us but it also helps them out a lot as well.”

Some locals on social media expressed concerns that the move could invite criminal activity into their neighborhood, but the people 19 News spoke to Friday didn’t agree.

“I could see the potential in someone being a little weary, but I think if handled the correct way it would be something that would really help the economy,” Francis said.

“I think we have a pretty well-enforced area here in Chagrin Falls so, to be honest, I think that they’re on top of things around here, I personally wouldn’t have that concern,” Barile said.

“I think as long as the police is containing it to some degree, I think the benefits outweigh the downsides of it,” said George DiCamillo, Chagrin Falls resident

The mayor said if he receives enough positive feedback he would then bring the DORA before council.

