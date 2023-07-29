2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police: 15-year-old mother, 1-month-old infant missing since July 27

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a 15-year-old mother and her 1-month-old baby.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said Amirah Jackson and her child, Amir, have been missing since July 27 and were last seen in the 9400 block of Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

Ciaccia said their family reported them as missing on July 28.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or 9-1-1.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

