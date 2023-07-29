2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach posts sewer district advisory after storms

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Saturday posted public advisory at Edgewater Beach due to a combined sewer overflow.
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Saturday posted public advisory at Edgewater Beach due to a combined sewer overflow.(Source: Cleveland Metroparks)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Saturday posted public advisory at Edgewater Beach due to a combined sewer overflow.

The advisory follows a bout of severe weather between Friday night and Saturday morning that brought heavy rain and strong winds.

NEORSD officials said the overflow resulted from a large storm that exceeded the capacity of the sewer system.

Crews will sample water twice daily at Edgewater Beach to determine if E. coli bacteria levels are elevated at 10 different locations at Edgewater Beach.

This is the second overflow event this month, following the overflow event on July 20.

