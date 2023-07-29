CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A credit card stolen out of a parked car was used to make purchases at several businesses in the Lee-Miles neighborhood, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said a woman made the purchases on July 17 in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue, including AutoZone, Beauty R Us, and Family Dollar.

The credit card was stolen from a parked car on St. Mark Street, police stated.

She was seen with two males who were in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Credit card stolen from parked car used at Cleveland businesses, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft and misuse of credit cards, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-182532 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.