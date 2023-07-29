Credit card stolen from parked car used at Cleveland businesses, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A credit card stolen out of a parked car was used to make purchases at several businesses in the Lee-Miles neighborhood, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
Police said a woman made the purchases on July 17 in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue, including AutoZone, Beauty R Us, and Family Dollar.
The credit card was stolen from a parked car on St. Mark Street, police stated.
She was seen with two males who were in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this theft and misuse of credit cards, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-182532 with your tips.
