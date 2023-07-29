2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say

Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say
Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo of thieves who allegedly pried open the door to Drug Mart open and loaded up two trash bags of cigarettes are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said broke into the store at 4170 Fulton Rd. at 2 a.m. on July 21 and took off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say
Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say
Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize either of them or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Credit card stolen from parked car used at Cleveland businesses, police say
Credit card stolen from parked car used at Cleveland businesses, police say
Man driving fake Spectrum van steals from car parked in Cleveland driveway, police say
Man driving fake Spectrum van steals from car parked in Cleveland driveway, police say
Elyria Police file photo
Elyria crash into utility pole kills 38-year-old driver, police say
Police looking for credit card thief
Westlake nursing home employee credit cards stolen during work