CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The duo of thieves who allegedly pried open the door to Drug Mart open and loaded up two trash bags of cigarettes are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said broke into the store at 4170 Fulton Rd. at 2 a.m. on July 21 and took off.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Duo break into Drug Mart, load up 2 trash bags with cigarettes, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize either of them or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.