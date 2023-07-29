2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria crash into utility pole kills 38-year-old driver, police say

Elyria Police file photo
Elyria Police file photo(WOIO19)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crash into a utility pole in the overnight hours of July 27 claimed the life of the driver, Elyria Police confirmed, and his identity has been released.

Elyria Police identified the driver as 38-year-old Jeffrey Cannon Jr., who was a resident of the city.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Cannon Jr. was driving a red 2016 Jeep Cherokee northbound on West River Road at approximately 3:44 a.m.

Lantz said as the Jeep approached David Drive, it veered off the east side of the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

Elyria Police officers immediately went to the scene along with Lifecare and Elyria Fire Department personnel, according to Lantz.

Cannon Jr. suffered fatal injuries as a result of the impact of the crash, stated Lantz.

Officers notified Cannon Jr.’s next of kin of his passing after the crash.

No one else was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, Lantz confirmed.

The collision with the utility pole caused a temporary power outage in the immediate area, according to Lantz.

“The members of the Elyria Police Department extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jeffrey Cannon Jr. during this incredibly difficult time,” Lt. Lantz stated.

