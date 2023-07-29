Emotional day in Akron courtroom as father comes face to face with his daughter’s killer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tears, anger, and pain in a Summit County Courtroom on Friday, as a father lunges at his daughter’s killer. But, the man is blocked by his own family members who tell him it’s not worth it.

60-year-old Daniel Rees of Barberton pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the decades-old murder of Rachel Johnson to avoid the death penalty for the March 30, 1991 killing.

Rees was arrested in March of 2020, nearly 30 years after his crime, when an Akron Detective and BCI used DNA evidence and a genealogical database to unmask the killer. A man who was hiding in plain sight, and who had befriended the victim’s family.

Investigators say the victim Rachel Johnson was a young mother who was sexually assaulted, repeatedly stabbed, and then set on fire by Daniel Rees after he dumped her in the street in Akron’s Chapel Hill neighborhood.

As the victim’s father Lawrence Johnson stood before Judge Susan Baker Ross to give his victim impact statement, he came face to face with his daughter’s killer. It led to a courtroom confrontation from painfully raw emotion built up over more than 30 years as the father waited for justice, “Don’t even look at me! Don’t even look at me! He deserves to pay back what he took. He took a life. He deserves to pay for it with his! " Johnson told Daniel Rees.

At 6060 years old Daniel Rees was sentenced to life in prison and when it was his time to speak, Rees said, “Everything that these people said is true. I am a monster! What I did was horrendous.”

Rees took Katelin Puzakulic’s mother from her when the little girl wasn’t even three-years-old, “I don’t know what she smelled like, I don’t know what her hugs were like, I don’t know what it’s like to have a mom.”

As the killer was escorted out of the courtroom by deputies, the victim’s father feels he’s sentenced to heartbreak that will never heal, “The last words I ever spoke to my daughter was I love you Rachel, and the last words she ever spoke to me was I love you too Dad.”

Daniel Rees won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 90 years old.

