Lorain restaurant offering 89-cent wings on National Chicken Wing Day

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain restaurant is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day the best way they can: by selling wings for under a dollar.

The Detroit Wing Company will be offering chicken wings for 89 cents per wing on July 29 at all locations, including their Lorain store located at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Rd..

A restaurant spokesperson said customers can enjoy their favorite wings, either classic style or boneless wings, without a promo code or voucher.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

$0.89 wings all day!!!! Our favorite day of the year is here! (Don’t tell the Super Bowl 🤫) Happy National Chicken Wing... Posted by Detroit Wing Co. on Saturday, July 29, 2023

