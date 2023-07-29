CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect driving a van posing as a Spectrum company vehicle is accused of stealing from a car parked in the driveway of a West Side home, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

He allegedly took a jump box, battery, and tools from the car on West 88th Street at 7 a.m. on July 1, according to police.

Police stated the man nor the van are employed by or associated with Spectrum.

Then man had been spotted mowing yards in the area, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and his van shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Man driving fake Spectrum van steals from car parked in Cleveland driveway, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

Man driving fake Spectrum van steals from car parked in Cleveland driveway, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or the van, or have any other information on this theft, call First District Det. Gessino at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-195691 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.