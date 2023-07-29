Missing WWII veteran laid to rest in North Olmsted cemetery

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a missing U.S. Army Lieutenant were laid to rest with full military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted Saturday.

25-year-old First Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was killed in action on August 1st, 1943, near Ploiesti, Romania.

On January 10, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the missing remains of the Lieutenant.

Many airmen were interred by Romanian citizens in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti during the postwar operations, the American Graves Registration Command exhumed unknown remains, eventually reinterring those that could not be identified.

The Lieutenant was laid to rest near his parents John George and Elizabeth Theodocia (Johns) Reuter.

As part of the service the airman was presented with four military medals that included the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal for conspicuous gallantry in action against the enemy.

Read Lt. Reuter’s full obituary at https://www.sunsetfuneralandcemetery.com/obituaries/George-Reuter/#!/Obituary

