2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing WWII veteran laid to rest in North Olmsted cemetery

The Army Lieutenant was killed in action nearly 80 years ago in Romania
1st Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter
1st Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter(U.S. ARMY)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The remains of a missing U.S. Army Lieutenant were laid to rest with full military honors at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted Saturday.

25-year-old First Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was killed in action on August 1st, 1943, near Ploiesti, Romania.

On January 10, 2023, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the missing remains of the Lieutenant.

Many airmen were interred by Romanian citizens in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti during the postwar operations, the American Graves Registration Command exhumed unknown remains, eventually reinterring those that could not be identified.

The Lieutenant was laid to rest near his parents John George and Elizabeth Theodocia (Johns) Reuter.

As part of the service the airman was presented with four military medals that included the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal for conspicuous gallantry in action against the enemy.

Read Lt. Reuter’s full obituary at https://www.sunsetfuneralandcemetery.com/obituaries/George-Reuter/#!/Obituary

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Soil samples
U.S. EPA to offer free soil tests for lead to Cleveland area residents
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Saturday posted public advisory at Edgewater Beach...
Cleveland’s Edgewater Beach posts sewer district advisory after storms
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Bronny James is back home after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this week
Steve-O
Steve-O to host comedy show in Northeast Ohio