Northeast Ohio Weather: Mixed weather Bag this weekend
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spotty showers and thunder can be expected today as highs approach 80.
Clouds will be decreasing tonight amid lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday’s sun/clouds mix will include highs only in the upper 70s.
Skies continue to clear Sunday night as lows retreat to around 60.
We finalize July on a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies as we welcome August with highs again in the upper 70s.
Wednesday will feature a sun/clouds mix and highs in the lower 80s.
