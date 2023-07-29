Northeast Ohio Weather: Mixed weather Bag this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spotty showers and thunder can be expected today as highs approach 80.

Clouds will be decreasing tonight amid lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday’s sun/clouds mix will include highs only in the upper 70s.

Skies continue to clear Sunday night as lows retreat to around 60.

We finalize July on a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies as we welcome August with highs again in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature a sun/clouds mix and highs in the lower 80s.

