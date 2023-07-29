Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Residents in an Illinois neighborhood are currently on the lookout for a pet snake.

Jonathan Delaney told WIFR that his 15-year-old ball python named Bubba slithered away from his yard last weekend.

Delaney said his exotic 4-foot-long snake is missing, but neighbors shouldn’t be worried.

“He’s completely harmless,” Delaney said. “We’ve had him for 15 years. He’s never been mean and the biggest thing he’d eat is a rat.”

Fellow Edgewater resident Rhonda Hanley said she’d likely be startled if she came across Bubba. But because he’s someone’s pet, she’ll try to help find him.

“I’ll try and put something over the top of it like a blanket or a garbage can if I find him,” Hanley said.

Delaney is thankful that his neighbors are concerned enough to lend a helping hand.

“We are hoping he’s still around here and nobody harms him,” he said. “We are hoping to find him as soon as possible.”

Experts say because ball pythons prefer to be hidden most of the time the snake doesn’t appear to pose a threat to the public.

The snake can strike if it gets agitated, but those bites don’t normally require medical attention.

“The most that could happen is that the snake could take a defensive swipe,” Stephanie Stone, owner of Jurassic Reptile Supply, said. “It’s less impact than a cat scratch or a cat bite.”

Stone added that ball pythons typically don’t travel very far.

“Unless it feels the need to try to find a meal, it’s probably very close to where it was originally,” she said.

Anyone who spots Bubba has been urged to contact Delaney on social media.

