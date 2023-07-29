2 Strong 4 Bullies
Steve-O to host comedy show in Northeast Ohio

Steve-O
Steve-O(WTVG)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Steve-O will be making a pit stop in Northeast Ohio as a part of ‘The Bucket List’ tour.

The ‘JACKASS’ star will be heading in Akron on Sept. 8 for the 7 p.m. show at Goodyear Theater, according to the theater’s website.

The show, which has a recommended age limit of anyone over 18 years old, will include stunts performed by the New York Times best-selling author.

Tickets start at $45, which can be purchased here.

