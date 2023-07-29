CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “You’ve probably heard the phrase ‘too many cooks in the kitchen,’ but we have too many dogs in the kennel! In case you missed it - we’re bursting at the seams with great dogs looking for homes,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

To help find “furever” homes for as many dogs as possible, the Cleveland Kennel has reduced adoption fees to just $21 through July 31.

The $21 adoption fee incudes the following:

basic vaccinations

county license

microchip

spay/neuter surgery

and of course, a lifetime of love!

“Our adoption counselors are ready to cook up something special and find you a best friend!” City Dogs Cleveland said. “We have dogs to fit many households, from young puppies looking for a place to grow and more mature dogs looking for a place to retire.”

‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31 (City Dogs Cleveland)

If you would like to adopt one (or more!) click here to see the precious pups just waiting to be part of your family.

You can then click here to set up a meet and greet with the dog who is pulling on your heartstrings from the photos.

Even if you aren’t able to adopt at this time, but still have some room in your home and heart, you can click here to learn about fostering a dog.

“It will save a life, but isn’t a lifelong commitment,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

For those who are unable to adopt or foster at this time but still want to help, City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel is running very low on the dogs’ favorite chew toys, and donations are always greatly appreciated.

“Providing the dogs with in-kennel enrichment is so important when our facility is so full,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

You don’t even have to go to the store or stop by the kennel to drop off your donations!

Just purchase these items from the City Dogs wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, and they will be automatically delivered to the kennel.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Amazon wish list.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Chewy wish list.

The Cleveland kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

