2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “You’ve probably heard the phrase ‘too many cooks in the kitchen,’ but we have too many dogs in the kennel! In case you missed it - we’re bursting at the seams with great dogs looking for homes,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

To help find “furever” homes for as many dogs as possible, the Cleveland Kennel has reduced adoption fees to just $21 through July 31.

The $21 adoption fee incudes the following:

  • basic vaccinations
  • county license
  • microchip
  • spay/neuter surgery
  • and of course, a lifetime of love!

“Our adoption counselors are ready to cook up something special and find you a best friend!” City Dogs Cleveland said. “We have dogs to fit many households, from young puppies looking for a place to grow and more mature dogs looking for a place to retire.”

‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31(City Dogs Cleveland)

If you would like to adopt one (or more!) click here to see the precious pups just waiting to be part of your family.

You can then click here to set up a meet and greet with the dog who is pulling on your heartstrings from the photos.

Even if you aren’t able to adopt at this time, but still have some room in your home and heart, you can click here to learn about fostering a dog.

It will save a life, but isn’t a lifelong commitment,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

For those who are unable to adopt or foster at this time but still want to help, City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel is running very low on the dogs’ favorite chew toys, and donations are always greatly appreciated.

“Providing the dogs with in-kennel enrichment is so important when our facility is so full,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

You don’t even have to go to the store or stop by the kennel to drop off your donations!

Just purchase these items from the City Dogs wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, and they will be automatically delivered to the kennel.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Amazon wish list.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Chewy wish list.

The Cleveland kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
‘Too many dogs in the kennel!’: Cleveland reduces adoption fees to $21 until July 31
Erie County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9 Max
Erie County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9 Max
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary
Cleveland kennel ‘overflowing’ with lost dogs ‘surely missing their families’
Cleveland kennel ‘overflowing’ with lost dogs ‘surely missing their families’