U.S. EPA to offer free soil tests for lead to Cleveland area residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The US Environmental Protection Agency will be offering free soil tests to identify hazardous toxins at locations in the Cleveland area starting in August,

Testing will take place on a first-come, first-served basis it takes about 5 minutes and includes information on how to improve garden or play area safety.

August 5, 2023 -- 10 AM-1 PM at the Old Brooklyn Farmers Market at 4200 Pearl Rd, in conjunction with the Ben Franklin Community Garden. For more information, contact obfm@oldbrooklyn.com or call 216-217-9962. Visit https://www.oldbrooklyn.com/market for more details.

August 12, 2023 -- 10 AM- 1 PM at Coit Road Farmer’s Market, 15000 Woodworth Rd, near East 152nd and Noble Rd. in East Cleveland. Food Strong will sponsor a SoilSHOP event during their Care-A-Van program, which provides wellness resources, food and nutrition education, health screenings, giveaways, free coupons for the Market, and more. For more information call 216.417.0111, email info@foodstrong.or or visit https://www.foodstrong.org

August 19, 2023 -- 10 AM-2 PM at Vel’s Purple Oasis will sponsor a SoilSHOP event at 10821 Frank Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Along with soil testing, participants will get nutrition and lead safety information. For more information contact 216-224-1383 velmscott@gmail.com or visit https://www.velscott.com/

August 26, 2023 -- 10 AM-2 PM Concerned Citizens Community Council will sponsor a SoilSHOP event at 13611 Kinsman along with lead safety information. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/c4mtpleasant/

Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing (CLASH) is coordinating these events for the US EPA Region 5 staff and local sponsors as a part of a year-long lead awareness campaign. Instructions on how to prepare a sample for testing can be found on the CLASH website. https://www.clashcle.org/resources

SoilSHOP is a program of the Center for Disease Control Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Cleveland Lead Advocates for Safe Housing at voice/text 216-359-1060 or email clevelandleadsafe@gmail.com or visit https://www.clashcle.org/resources

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.