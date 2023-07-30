12-year-old shot in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old child was hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed the shooting happened at approximately 12 p.m. in the 3400 block of E. 98th Street.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

EMS officials said they transported the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

