22-year-old dies after drowning off the coast in Conneaut, Coast Guard says

A 22-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after drowning in Conneaut, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.(WLUC)
A 22-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after drowning in Conneaut, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.(WLUC)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after drowning in Conneaut, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

USCG Petty Officer Christopher Yaw said the Coast Guard was called to the Conneaut Township Park at approximately 5 p.m.

Yaw said the 22-year-old was struggling in the water and a friend jumped in to try to save him.

USGC confirmed the Conneaut Fire Department and local samaritans rescued the duo from the water.

The 22-year-old was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, Petty Officer Yaw said.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

