74-year-old Brook Park U.S. Marine veteran found

Missing Timothy Guzzo
Missing Timothy Guzzo
By Brian Koster and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Missing 74-year-old Timothy Guzzo has been found, according to family members he is currently being checked out at a local VA hospital.

Missing Timothy Guzzo
Missing Timothy Guzzo

Guzzo left his home Brook Park home on Wednesday and did not return.

There are currently no details on where the Vietnam vet was located.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

