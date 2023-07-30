74-year-old Brook Park U.S. Marine veteran found

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Missing 74-year-old Timothy Guzzo has been found, according to family members he is currently being checked out at a local VA hospital.

Missing Timothy Guzzo (Family)

Guzzo left his home Brook Park home on Wednesday and did not return.

There are currently no details on where the Vietnam vet was located.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.