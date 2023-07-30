74-year-old Brook Park U.S. Marine veteran found
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Missing 74-year-old Timothy Guzzo has been found, according to family members he is currently being checked out at a local VA hospital.
Guzzo left his home Brook Park home on Wednesday and did not return.
There are currently no details on where the Vietnam vet was located.
This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.
