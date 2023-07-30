2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns’ Grant Delpit wants defense to be league leaders in turnover ratio

Delpit spoke after practice on Saturday down in Greenbrier
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) warms up before the first half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thing is for certain: the Browns are going to look to be very aggressive in forcing turnovers this upcoming season.

Safety Grant Delpit spoke after Saturday’s practice down in Greenbrier, WV about the emphasis on winning the turnover battle each week.

“The Cleveland Browns are 23 and six in the past four or five years that we are even or better in the turnover ratio. So that number needs to be higher. We need to set ourselves up right. Defense, we need to go get the ball – Ball in the air is ours. Offense, don’t give it away. That’s like one of the most important stats in football is that turnover ratio and we need to be top, leading the league,” said Delpit.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz brings a scheme that relies on the defensive line being elite. And they have, as throughout Schwartz’s 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator, he has had eight run defenses ranked top 10 in fewest opposing rushing yards per game.

Schwartz’s defenses have also been ranked in the top 10 for total takeaways six times in his entire coaching career.

That mentality coming to Cleveland, along with the star potential on that side of the ball, ignites a fire inside Delpit’s belly.

“We have a great defensive line; DBs love that. When they get after the quarterback, man, good things happen for DBs and as long as we stick in coverage and as long as we – alignment, technique, sound, it’s going to be good things for us,” said Delpit.

The Browns wrap up their portion of training camp in Greenbrier on Sunday, July 30. The team will then travel back to Berea.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella works out during the team's NFL football practice,...
Buffalo Bills sign wide receiver, Mayfield native Andy Isabella
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
19 Sports: NFL preseason awards predictions
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says
Juan Thornhill
Browns safety Juan Thornhill: ‘We all take pride’ in red zone defense