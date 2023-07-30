Browns’ Grant Delpit wants defense to be league leaders in turnover ratio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thing is for certain: the Browns are going to look to be very aggressive in forcing turnovers this upcoming season.

Safety Grant Delpit spoke after Saturday’s practice down in Greenbrier, WV about the emphasis on winning the turnover battle each week.

“The Cleveland Browns are 23 and six in the past four or five years that we are even or better in the turnover ratio. So that number needs to be higher. We need to set ourselves up right. Defense, we need to go get the ball – Ball in the air is ours. Offense, don’t give it away. That’s like one of the most important stats in football is that turnover ratio and we need to be top, leading the league,” said Delpit.

New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz brings a scheme that relies on the defensive line being elite. And they have, as throughout Schwartz’s 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator, he has had eight run defenses ranked top 10 in fewest opposing rushing yards per game.

Schwartz’s defenses have also been ranked in the top 10 for total takeaways six times in his entire coaching career.

That mentality coming to Cleveland, along with the star potential on that side of the ball, ignites a fire inside Delpit’s belly.

“We have a great defensive line; DBs love that. When they get after the quarterback, man, good things happen for DBs and as long as we stick in coverage and as long as we – alignment, technique, sound, it’s going to be good things for us,” said Delpit.

The Browns wrap up their portion of training camp in Greenbrier on Sunday, July 30. The team will then travel back to Berea.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.