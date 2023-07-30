Francona tossed, White Sox roll to 7-2 win over Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was safe to say that Saturday night was just not meant to be for the Cleveland Guardians.

Manager Terry Francona was ejected in the first inning, Tim Anderson hit a lead-off home run, and the Guardians offense was held quiet once again as the White Sox (43-63), defeated Cleveland (52-53), 7-2.

Francona was ejected after arguing with umpires for not getting enough time to have a questionable outfield catch on a Jose Ramirez flyball looked at. The play, which on review appeared to be the correct call on the field, resulted in a double play that ended the inning for Cleveland.

The ejection was Francona’s first of the year.

In the first, Anderson smacked his first home run of the year on the very first pitch by Allen, giving Chicago the early 1-0 lead.

In the third, Yoan Moncada brought home two more via an RBI single into center to make things 3-0 in the fifth.

A two run blast by catcher Andrew Vaughn in the sixth blew the doors open, making things 5-0 Chicago.

Cleveland attempted to get back into the game in the seventh, getting a run in via an RBI single from Mike Freeman, but the White Sox responded the next half inning with two of their own, making things 7-1.

Josh Bell brought in the second run for Cleveland via grounding into a double play in the ninth.

Former Indian/Guardian Mike Clevinger picked up the win against his former team, while Logan Allen took the loss.

The two teams close the weekend series tomorrow afternoon. Aaron Civale gets the start for the Guardians.

