Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code

An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.

Ken Stewart’s Grille, located at 1970 W. Market St., on Thursday said they will be enforcing an upscale dress code for their dinner services in a response to their patrons’ requests.

The business said they will not allow any “excessively revealing clothing,” and any clothing that emits offensive odors would not be permitted to be worn on the property.

Due to request… please read 🙂 Thank you for your continued support ❤️

Posted by Ken Stewart's Grille on Thursday, July 27, 2023

The Facebook post from the business announcing their newest policies garnered over 1,000 reactions and 1,500 comments from those who voiced their opinions on the matter.

Another Northeast Ohio business earlier this year created a policy that garnered social media attention after The Macaron Tea Room and Bakery, located in Broadview Heights, announced they would no longer permit children under six years old in their store.

Editor’s note: The video below is from prior coverage.

19 News has reached out to Ken Stewart’s Grille for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

