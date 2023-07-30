2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Fair weather to close out July(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s sun/clouds mix will include highs only in the mid to upper 70s with the risk of a brief, isolated shower.

Skies begin to clear tonight as lows retreat to around 60.

We finalize July on a mainly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies as we welcome August with highs again in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds and highs around 80.

