Ohio Turnpike Commission announces detours near Sandusky
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission on Sunday issued an advisory to avoid a toll plaza in Sandusky.
The Turnpike Commission said toll customers, especially those that are heading to Cedar Point, should avoid exiting at Toll Plaza 110 (Sandusky-Bellevue) due to roadway projects and a lengthy detour on SR 10.
The project starts Monday and the roadways are expected to be re-opened on Aug. 29, the Turnpike Commission said.
Travelers have been asked to exit at Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk)/U.S. 250; however, Toll Plaza 110 will remain open.
