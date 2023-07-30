Ohio Turnpike Commission announces detours near Sandusky

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission on Sunday issued an advisory to avoid a toll plaza in Sandusky.

The Turnpike Commission said toll customers, especially those that are heading to Cedar Point, should avoid exiting at Toll Plaza 110 (Sandusky-Bellevue) due to roadway projects and a lengthy detour on SR 10.

The project starts Monday and the roadways are expected to be re-opened on Aug. 29, the Turnpike Commission said.

Travelers have been asked to exit at Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk)/U.S. 250; however, Toll Plaza 110 will remain open.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.