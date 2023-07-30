2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.(Brittani Baker)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge in New Jersey granted Shark Tank investor Daymond John a restraining order against three former show contestants accused of defamation, including a former Cleveland Browns player.

Al “Bubba” Baker, who retired as a Cleveland Brown after the 1990 NFL season, previously claimed his business, Bubba’s Boneless Ribs, was denied a chance to succeed due to John while appearing on the show.

Baker entered into a verbal agreement with investor Daymond John of $300,000 for a 30% stake in the company in the show’s fifth season.

In a story initially reported by the LA Times, Baker believes that there has been a “denial of profits” from John to Baker and his daughter Brittani.

Those social media posts ultimately led to a restraining order being filed by both Daymond John and Rastelli Foods, a wholesale food company brought in to help with distribution.

The lawsuit claims that the confidentiality agreement was breached, with a request for the Baker’s to remove any social media posts involved in this.

Following the original LA Times article, John’s did respond on his TikTok account, saying while ”I’m under confidentiality so I cannot put the truth out there in detail... at best (the accusations are) not true”.

19 News has obtained the full ruling that approved John’s restraining order, which can be viewed below:

Baker and his family, who are representing themselves, declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
12-year-old shot in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike Commission announces detours near Sandusky
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors