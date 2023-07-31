2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

18-year-old dies after being shot in Akron; 22-year-old woman injured

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in Akron Sunday evening.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was found in the 500 block of Noble Ave. around 10:45 p.m.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found the victim lying in the street.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

The medical examiner said the victim was shot multiple times.

His name will be released once he is positively identified, said the medical examiner.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was also transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment.

There are no arrests.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station

Latest News

Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Eric Pursley
Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron landlord
Reward offered for information on fugitive accused of being in connection to 2021 Euclid murder
Reward offered for information on fugitive accused of being in connection to 2021 Euclid murder
A 16-year-old boy was hurt following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning.
Cleveland Police: 16-year-old boy hurt in shooting on city’s East Side