18-year-old dies after being shot in Akron; 22-year-old woman injured

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in Akron Sunday evening.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was found in the 500 block of Noble Ave. around 10:45 p.m.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting and when they arrived they found the victim lying in the street.

EMS transported him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.

The medical examiner said the victim was shot multiple times.

His name will be released once he is positively identified, said the medical examiner.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was also transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment.

There are no arrests.

